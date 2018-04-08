Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Devon Energy (DVN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Brokerages expect Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Devon Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.78. Devon Energy posted earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Devon Energy will report full year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $3.37. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $3.77. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Devon Energy.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The energy company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KLR Group cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $50.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $68.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

Devon Energy stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.79. The company had a trading volume of 6,290,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,752,006. The stock has a market cap of $16,724.72, a P/E ratio of 50.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Devon Energy has a one year low of $28.79 and a one year high of $45.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.10%.

Devon Energy announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 49,137 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 5,807 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,170 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 6,743 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 24,668 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,887,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,732,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 14,600 gross wells. The company also offers gathering, transmission, processing, storage, fractionation, and marketing to upstream oil and natural gas producers; and owns natural gas pipelines, plants and treatment facilities.

