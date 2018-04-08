Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate FedEx Co. (FDX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $17.13 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) will announce $17.13 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for FedEx’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $17.51 billion and the lowest is $16.51 billion. FedEx reported sales of $15.73 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 19th.

On average, analysts expect that FedEx will report full year sales of $17.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $64.84 billion to $65.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $68.81 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $66.45 billion to $70.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover FedEx.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $16.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FDX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, UBS upgraded shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $264.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.66.

In related news, COO David J. Bronczek sold 46,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total transaction of $11,894,336.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,407,105.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Steiner sold 3,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.05, for a total transaction of $802,406.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,267,442. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth about $132,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth about $136,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 646 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

FDX stock opened at $229.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66,709.87, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.32. FedEx has a 1 year low of $182.89 and a 1 year high of $274.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 12th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.22%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation (FedEx) provides a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services through companies competing collectively, operating independently and managed collaboratively, under the FedEx brand. The Company’s segments include FedEx Express, TNT Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight and FedEx Services.

