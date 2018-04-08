Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kinder Morgan (KMI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Analysts predict that Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) will announce $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Kinder Morgan’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.23. Kinder Morgan posted earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will report full year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kinder Morgan.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 1.34%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KMI. JPMorgan Chase reduced their price target on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America raised Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.61 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Argus raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.37.

In related news, Director William A. Smith purchased 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.52 per share, for a total transaction of $107,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,587 shares in the company, valued at $284,738.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 237.1% in the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 6,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Goodman Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.17. 10,589,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,525,012. Kinder Morgan has a 52-week low of $14.69 and a 52-week high of $21.85. The firm has a market cap of $33,466.04, a PE ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc is an energy infrastructure company. It operates through five segments. Its Natural Gas Pipelines segment is engaged in the ownership and operation of interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems, and liquefied natural gas facilities, among others. Its CO2 segment is engaged in the production, transportation and marketing of carbon dioxide (CO2) to oil fields and the ownership and operation of a crude oil pipeline system, among others.

