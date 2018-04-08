Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate LGI Homes Inc (LGIH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $249.79 Million

Equities research analysts expect LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) to report $249.79 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for LGI Homes’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $207.80 million and the highest is $273.00 million. LGI Homes reported sales of $162.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LGI Homes will report full-year sales of $249.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.83 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.98 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover LGI Homes.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.03. LGI Homes had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $405.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. LGI Homes’s revenue was up 71.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of LGI Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $59.51 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LGI Homes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.50.

LGI Homes stock traded up $0.36 on Monday, reaching $68.21. 526,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,819. LGI Homes has a 1-year low of $28.57 and a 1-year high of $79.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 9.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1,515.24, a PE ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.31.

In other news, CMO Rachel Lyons Eaton sold 1,541 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total value of $98,315.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 34,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,183,427.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total transaction of $1,800,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 491,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,383,512.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,432 shares of company stock valued at $7,506,512 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 384.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Midas Management Corp bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the third quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the third quarter worth about $213,000. 84.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc is a homebuilder and land developer. The Company is engaged in the design, construction, marketing and sale of new homes in markets in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, South Carolina, North Carolina, Colorado, Washington and Tennessee. The Company operates through five segments: the Texas division, the Southwest division, the Southeast division, the Florida division and the Northwest division.

