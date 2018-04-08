Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Motorcar Parts of America Inc. (MPAA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $124.26 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Motorcar Parts of America Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) will report sales of $124.26 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Motorcar Parts of America’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $125.77 million and the lowest is $122.60 million. Motorcar Parts of America reported sales of $114.41 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America will report full year sales of $124.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $429.50 million to $437.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $478.89 million per share, with estimates ranging from $468.70 million to $495.17 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Motorcar Parts of America.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.15). Motorcar Parts of America had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $100.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MPAA. BidaskClub lowered Motorcar Parts of America from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital set a $26.00 price target on Motorcar Parts of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Motorcar Parts of America in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Motorcar Parts of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Motorcar Parts of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of MPAA traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,037. Motorcar Parts of America has a one year low of $20.11 and a one year high of $31.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $417.91, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.16.

Motorcar Parts of America announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, February 9th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto parts company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Joffe Selwyn acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,945,691. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 6,612 shares of company stock worth $140,356. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Motorcar Parts of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $434,000. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 944,797 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $23,610,000 after purchasing an additional 41,560 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $288,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 694,993 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,368,000 after purchasing an additional 59,767 shares during the period. Finally, Fine Capital Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fine Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,810,626 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,341,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/zacks-brokerages-anticipate-motorcar-parts-of-america-inc-mpaa-will-announce-quarterly-sales-of-124-26-million.html.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes automotive aftermarket parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake master cylinders; and other products, such as turbochargers and brake power boosters for import and domestic cars, light trucks, heavy duty, agricultural, and industrial applications.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Motorcar Parts of America (MPAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Motorcar Parts of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorcar Parts of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.