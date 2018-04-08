Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Rexnord Corp (RXN) Will Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) will report earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Rexnord’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.33. Rexnord posted earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Rexnord will report full-year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.39. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.87. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Rexnord.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.10. Rexnord had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $492.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.66 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Rexnord from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. UBS upgraded shares of Rexnord from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Rexnord from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.57.

Shares of NYSE:RXN traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.68. The company had a trading volume of 553,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,730. Rexnord has a 1-year low of $21.85 and a 1-year high of $31.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $3,086.10, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Rexnord in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Rexnord by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 7,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Rexnord in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC bought a new position in Rexnord in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Rexnord in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Rexnord Corp (RXN) Will Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/zacks-brokerages-anticipate-rexnord-corp-rxn-will-post-earnings-of-0-38-per-share-updated.html.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corporation is a multi-platform industrial company. The Company operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rexnord (RXN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.