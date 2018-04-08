Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Shentel (SHEN) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Shentel (NASDAQ:SHEN) will report earnings per share of $0.08 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Shentel’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.05. Shentel posted earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shentel will report full-year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.56. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.80 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Shentel.

Shentel (NASDAQ:SHEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $151.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.19 million. Shentel had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4.16%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SHEN. BidaskClub raised shares of Shentel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. BWS Financial set a $50.00 price target on shares of Shentel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Shentel from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shentel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

In other news, Director Ken L. Burch sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $36,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 441,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,019,734.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Raymond B. Ostroski sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total transaction of $367,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,314 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,885.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,070 shares of company stock worth $769,859. Corporate insiders own 6.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shentel during the fourth quarter worth $675,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shentel during the fourth quarter worth $459,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shentel by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 96,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shentel during the fourth quarter worth $347,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Shentel by 136.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 107,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 61,966 shares in the last quarter. 48.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SHEN stock opened at $36.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,782.97, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.46 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.26. Shentel has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $41.80.

WARNING: “Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Shentel (SHEN) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/zacks-brokerages-anticipate-shentel-shen-will-post-earnings-of-0-08-per-share-updated.html.

Shentel Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated and unregulated telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers in central and western Virginia, south-central Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Ohio.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shentel (SHEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shentel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shentel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.