Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SP Plus Corp (SP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $230.80 Million

Brokerages predict that SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) will report $230.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SP Plus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $232.60 million and the lowest is $229.00 million. SP Plus reported sales of $414.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SP Plus will report full-year sales of $230.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $920.80 million to $930.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $949.35 million per share, with estimates ranging from $946.70 million to $952.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SP Plus.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40. The company had revenue of $392.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.40 million. SP Plus had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 2.55%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 24th. BidaskClub upgraded SP Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target (up from $39.00) on shares of SP Plus in a research note on Monday, March 5th.

In other news, insider Thomas L. Hagerman sold 833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total transaction of $30,154.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gerard M. Klaisle sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $286,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,333 shares of company stock worth $354,280 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SP. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SP Plus during the third quarter worth about $366,000. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. boosted its stake in shares of SP Plus by 42.5% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 40,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Dudley & Shanley LLC boosted its stake in shares of SP Plus by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Dudley & Shanley LLC now owns 200,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,426,000 after buying an additional 46,650 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of SP Plus by 21.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 3,134 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SP Plus by 172.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 17,800 shares during the period. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SP stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.60. The company had a trading volume of 86,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,502. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $802.53, a PE ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09. SP Plus has a 12-month low of $28.10 and a 12-month high of $41.70.

About SP Plus

SP Plus Corporation (SP Plus) is a provider of parking management, ground transportation and other ancillary services to commercial, institutional and municipal clients in the United States, Puerto Rico and Canada. The Company’s segments include Region One (Urban), Region Two (Airport transportation), Region Three and Other.

