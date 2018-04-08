Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (WWW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $531.90 Million

Analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) will announce $531.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $530.60 million to $534.00 million. Wolverine World Wide posted sales of $591.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will report full year sales of $531.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.31 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.37 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Wolverine World Wide.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $578.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Wolverine World Wide’s revenue was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WWW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price (up from $29.00) on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Monday, February 12th. Pivotal Research cut Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.88.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, insider James D. Zwiers sold 100,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total value of $2,996,874.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 190,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,686,702.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 5.7% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 75,023 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter worth $570,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 12.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,686,193 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,799,000 after acquiring an additional 191,771 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 396.4% during the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments L.P. now owns 13,189 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 10,532 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,032,149 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $383,584,000 after acquiring an additional 128,266 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WWW stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.74. The stock had a trading volume of 673,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,146. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Wolverine World Wide has a twelve month low of $23.45 and a twelve month high of $33.82. The stock has a market cap of $2,855.31, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 2nd will be given a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Wolverine World Wide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is presently 19.51%.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of a range of casual footwear and apparel, outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel, children’s footwear, industrial work boots and apparel, and uniform shoes and boots. It operates in four segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, which offers Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, and Chaco footwear; Wolverine Boston Group, which offers Sperry footwear and apparel, Saucony footwear and apparel, and Keds footwear and apparel; Wolverine Heritage Group, which offers Wolverine footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and HyTest safety footwear, and Wolverine Multi-Brand Group, which offers Stride Rite footwear and apparel, and its multi-brand consumer-direct businesses.

