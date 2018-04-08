Zacks: Brokerages Expect Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (AGTC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.21 Million

Equities analysts predict that Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:AGTC) will announce $6.21 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Applied Genetic Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $6.41 million. Applied Genetic Technologies reported sales of $8.39 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 26%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Genetic Technologies will report full year sales of $6.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.09 million to $31.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $26.87 million per share, with estimates ranging from $7.70 million to $40.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Applied Genetic Technologies.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $4.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 million. Applied Genetic Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 33.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $8.00 target price on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGTC. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $778,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 311,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 124,810 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 60,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 14,011 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 444,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 109,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 122.1% in the fourth quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 107,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 59,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Applied Genetic Technologies stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.20. 67,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,773. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.21, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 2.18. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $7.05.

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company develops gene therapy products designed to manage the lives of patients with severe diseases in ophthalmology. As of March 31, 2016, its product candidates included treatments for X-linked retinoschisis (XLRS), over two forms of achromatopsia (ACHM) and X-linked retinitis pigmentosa (XLRP).

