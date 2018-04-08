Zacks: Brokerages Expect Central Garden & Pet Co (CENT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT) will announce earnings of $0.85 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the lowest is $0.83. Central Garden & Pet posted earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full-year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $1.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $442.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.19 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CENT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. CL King initiated coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Shares of CENT stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $41.61. The stock had a trading volume of 183,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 4.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2,155.18, a PE ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.11. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $29.08 and a 12-month high of $42.74.

In other news, insider Howard Machek sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $228,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,869.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Ranelli sold 11,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total value of $427,484.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,037.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,589 shares of company stock worth $1,943,016. 11.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 245,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,805,000 after buying an additional 21,956 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 3rd quarter worth $574,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 143.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 6,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.65% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/zacks-brokerages-expect-central-garden-pet-co-cent-will-announce-earnings-of-0-85-per-share-updated-updated.html.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company is a marketer and producer of branded products and distributor of third party products in the pet and lawn and garden supplies industries in the United States. The Company operates in two segments: Pet segment and the Garden segment. It is a marketer and producer of pet supplies in the United States.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Central Garden & Pet (CENT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.