Zacks: Brokerages Expect Chimerix Inc. (CMRX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) will report earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Chimerix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.40). Chimerix reported earnings of ($0.38) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Chimerix will report full year earnings of ($1.79) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.87) to ($1.64). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.97) to ($1.20). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Chimerix.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.83 million. Chimerix had a negative net margin of 1,579.53% and a negative return on equity of 29.22%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CMRX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Chimerix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase cut shares of Chimerix from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Chimerix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.06.

Shares of CMRX stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.20. 116,491 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,190. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.79, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.34. Chimerix has a 1 year low of $4.17 and a 1 year high of $6.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Chimerix by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,530,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,348,000 after acquiring an additional 605,075 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Chimerix by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,707,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,538,000 after acquiring an additional 996,936 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Chimerix by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,728,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,072,000 after acquiring an additional 279,845 shares during the period. Prosight Management LP bought a new stake in Chimerix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,846,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Chimerix by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 828,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,515,000 after acquiring an additional 56,600 shares during the period. 74.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WARNING: This piece of content was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/zacks-brokerages-expect-chimerix-inc-cmrx-will-post-earnings-of-0-43-per-share-updated.html.

Chimerix Company Profile

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chimerix (CMRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chimerix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimerix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.