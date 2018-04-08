Zacks: Brokerages Expect Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc (EBMT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc (NASDAQ:EBMT) will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Eagle Bancorp Montana’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the highest is $0.27. Eagle Bancorp Montana reported earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp Montana will report full-year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.49. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Eagle Bancorp Montana.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.85 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 9.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

In related news, Director Larry A. Dreyer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $39,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,135 shares in the company, valued at $575,416.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Joseph Johnson sold 2,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $40,862.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,865,585. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,538 shares of company stock worth $109,610. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBMT. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,229 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 44.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 11,804 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBMT stock opened at $20.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $113.31, a PE ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.34. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 52 week low of $17.35 and a 52 week high of $21.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio is 28.35%.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

