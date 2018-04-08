Zacks: Brokerages Expect Federal Signal Co. (FSS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Federal Signal’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. Federal Signal reported earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Federal Signal will report full-year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.49. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Federal Signal.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. Federal Signal had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $247.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FSS shares. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of FSS traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.47. 450,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,907. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Federal Signal has a 52 week low of $13.07 and a 52 week high of $23.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,348.20, a P/E ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 5th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 2nd. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is 32.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSS. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new stake in Federal Signal in the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Federal Signal in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Federal Signal in the third quarter worth about $212,000. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in Federal Signal in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Federal Signal in the third quarter worth about $255,000. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

