Zacks: Brokerages Expect Huron Consulting Group (HURN) Will Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) will report $0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the lowest is $0.45. Huron Consulting Group posted earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will report full-year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.25. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.52. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Huron Consulting Group.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $205.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.42 million. Huron Consulting Group had a positive return on equity of 8.43% and a negative net margin of 21.06%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HURN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $611,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 233,190 shares in the company, valued at $8,147,658.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter valued at $9,739,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 10.1% in the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after acquiring an additional 13,681 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter valued at $941,000. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 445,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,291,000 after acquiring an additional 5,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HURN stock opened at $38.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $854.09, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.23. Huron Consulting Group has a 12 month low of $29.52 and a 12 month high of $46.85.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of strategy, care transformation, financial and operational performance, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

