Zacks: Brokerages Expect Markel Co. (MKL) to Announce $9.19 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) will post earnings of $9.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Markel’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $10.27 and the lowest is $8.06. Markel reported earnings per share of $2.82 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 225.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Markel will report full-year earnings of $36.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $33.61 to $40.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $38.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $36.63 to $41.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Markel.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.55 by ($1.91). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 0.39% and a net margin of 6.52%.

MKL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. William Blair upgraded shares of Markel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Markel in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Markel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Markel to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,172.00.

MKL traded down $13.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,148.16. 24,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,441. The stock has a market cap of $15,960.57, a price-to-earnings ratio of 317.17 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Markel has a one year low of $936.95 and a one year high of $1,194.98.

In other news, Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 200 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,165.33, for a total value of $233,066.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,629 shares in the company, valued at $123,092,642.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard R. Whitt III sold 300 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,060.02, for a total transaction of $318,006.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,231,313.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,012,582 in the last quarter. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Markel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of Markel by 156.1% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of Markel by 169.1% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in shares of Markel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/zacks-brokerages-expect-markel-co-mkl-to-announce-9-19-eps.html.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Insurance, International Insurance, and Reinsurance. The U.S. Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal line, program, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as other insurance product lines, such as ocean marine, surety, CPI, and coverages.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Markel (MKL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.