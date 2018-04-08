Zacks: Brokerages Expect NCS Multistage Holdings Inc (NCSM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that NCS Multistage Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NCSM) will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for NCS Multistage’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.21. NCS Multistage reported earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NCS Multistage will report full-year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NCS Multistage.

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. NCS Multistage had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $50.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.51 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on NCSM shares. Piper Jaffray set a $20.00 target price on shares of NCS Multistage and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $17.00 target price on shares of NCS Multistage and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of NCS Multistage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NCS Multistage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NCS Multistage from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NCS Multistage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

In related news, EVP Kevin Trautner sold 1,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total value of $25,444.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Marty Stromquist sold 110,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total transaction of $1,798,581.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,153 shares of company stock valued at $2,158,903 in the last quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of NCS Multistage in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NCS Multistage in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NCS Multistage in the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NCS Multistage in the second quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NCS Multistage in the third quarter valued at about $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCSM stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.00. The stock had a trading volume of 147,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,564. NCS Multistage has a fifty-two week low of $13.85 and a fifty-two week high of $29.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $667.24 and a PE ratio of 75.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.72.

About NCS Multistage

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc is a provider of engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies. The Company’s products and services include Multistage Unlimited, casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assembly, AirLock casing buoyancy system and liner hanger systems.

