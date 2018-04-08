Zacks: Brokerages Expect Red Hat Inc (RHT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $807.23 Million

Analysts predict that Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) will post $807.23 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Red Hat’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $817.93 million and the lowest is $804.60 million. Red Hat posted sales of $676.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Red Hat will report full-year sales of $807.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.44 billion to $3.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.94 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.82 billion to $4.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Red Hat.

Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 26th. The open-source software company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. Red Hat had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Red Hat in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Red Hat from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of Red Hat in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Red Hat from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 price objective on shares of Red Hat in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.13.

Shares of RHT stock traded up $3.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $149.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,056,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,171,403. Red Hat has a 52-week low of $84.16 and a 52-week high of $167.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $26,463.87, a P/E ratio of 66.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.06.

In other news, CEO James M. Whitehurst sold 5,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.87, for a total value of $698,397.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,506 shares in the company, valued at $46,639,694.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William S. Kaiser sold 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,652 shares in the company, valued at $8,014,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,686 shares of company stock valued at $1,873,342 in the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RHT. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Red Hat by 10.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 425,325 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $47,152,000 after acquiring an additional 38,825 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Red Hat in the third quarter valued at about $414,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Red Hat by 36.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,534 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Red Hat by 38.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 174,899 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $19,201,000 after acquiring an additional 48,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Red Hat by 1.8% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 857,044 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $95,012,000 after buying an additional 15,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/zacks-brokerages-expect-red-hat-inc-rht-will-announce-quarterly-sales-of-807-23-million-updated.html.

Red Hat Company Profile

Red Hat, Inc (Red Hat) provides open source software solutions, using a community-powered approach to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile and storage technologies. Red Hat operates through three geographical segments: the Americas, including the United States, Canada and Latin America; EMEA, including Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Red Hat (RHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Red Hat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Hat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.