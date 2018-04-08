Zacks: Brokerages Set $2.75 Target Price for QuickLogic Co. (QUIK)

Shares of QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $2.75 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned QuickLogic an industry rank of 243 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QUIK. ValuEngine downgraded QuickLogic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QuickLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective (up from $2.00) on shares of QuickLogic in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in QuickLogic by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 63,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 29,342 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in QuickLogic by 185.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 50,813 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in QuickLogic by 20.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 159,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 26,599 shares in the last quarter. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in QuickLogic by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,200,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in QuickLogic during the fourth quarter worth about $4,128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QuickLogic stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $1.45. 95,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,852. QuickLogic has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $2.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 71.11% and a negative net margin of 116.31%. The company had revenue of $2.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. equities research analysts expect that QuickLogic will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Zacks: Brokerages Set $2.75 Target Price for QuickLogic Co. (QUIK)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/zacks-brokerages-set-2-75-target-price-for-quicklogic-co-quik.html.

QuickLogic Company Profile

QuickLogic Corporation, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, markets, and supports silicon solutions for smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things (IoT). It delivers these solutions through ultra-low power customer programmable System on Chip (SoC) semiconductor solutions, embedded software, and algorithm solutions for always-on voice and sensor processing, and enhanced visual experiences.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QuickLogic (QUIK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QuickLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuickLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.