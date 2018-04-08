Zacks: Brokerages Set $40.00 Price Target for Scholastic Corp (SCHL)

Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL) has received a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $40.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $1.39 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Scholastic an industry rank of 69 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SCHL shares. BidaskClub downgraded Scholastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Scholastic from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet raised Scholastic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Gabelli reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Scholastic in a report on Friday, March 23rd.

In related news, CEO Richard Robinson sold 41,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total transaction of $1,606,347.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,366,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,017,994.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judith Newman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total value of $98,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,707.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,214 shares of company stock worth $2,167,239. Company insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHL. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scholastic during the 4th quarter valued at $12,740,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 160.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 196,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,277,000 after acquiring an additional 120,967 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 489,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,227,000 after acquiring an additional 108,156 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 188,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,549,000 after acquiring an additional 105,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OxFORD Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Scholastic during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,841,000. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SCHL traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.09. 153,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,321. The company has a market capitalization of $1,323.02, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.76. Scholastic has a 1-year low of $33.51 and a 1-year high of $46.59.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $344.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.10 million. Scholastic had a positive return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 1.00%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Scholastic will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 27th. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.79%.

Scholastic announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 21st that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Scholastic Company Profile

Scholastic Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates through three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in the publication and distribution of children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book clubs and book fairs, and trade channel.

