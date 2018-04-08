Zacks: CBIZ, Inc. (CBZ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also assigned CBIZ an industry rank of 65 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

CBZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st.

In other news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total value of $458,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven L. Gerard sold 109,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total transaction of $1,993,339.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 346,976 shares in the company, valued at $6,290,674.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBZ. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 332,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after acquiring an additional 179,249 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,897,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,659,000 after acquiring an additional 106,039 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the 4th quarter valued at $1,551,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in CBIZ by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 963,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,891,000 after buying an additional 91,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in CBIZ by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,749,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,482,000 after buying an additional 84,186 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBIZ stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.55. 106,561 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,217. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. CBIZ has a fifty-two week low of $13.75 and a fifty-two week high of $19.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,020.42, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 0.71.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. CBIZ had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. CBIZ’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that CBIZ will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBIZ announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 14th that allows the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc (CBIZ) is engaged in the professional services business. The Company operates its professional services business through acquiring and integrating accounting and financial service providers, group health benefits consulting firms, property and casualty brokerage firms, payroll service providers, and valuation and other service firms throughout the United States.

