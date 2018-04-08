Zacks: Clarus Corp (CLAR) Given $8.67 Consensus Price Target by Analysts

Shares of Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR) have received an average broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. Clarus’ rating score has declined by 67% from 90 days ago as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $8.67 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.16 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Clarus an industry rank of 18 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CLAR shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Clarus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Roth Capital set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Clarus and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clarus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clarus by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,876,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,731,000 after purchasing an additional 32,300 shares during the period. Greenhouse Funds LLLP raised its stake in Clarus by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 1,626,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,770,000 after acquiring an additional 177,675 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Clarus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,962,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Clarus by 1,618.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 186,209 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in Clarus by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 193,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 7,486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CLAR remained flat at $$6.70 during trading on Thursday. 27,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 5.03. The stock has a market cap of $201.27, a P/E ratio of 55.83, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.38. Clarus has a 12-month low of $5.10 and a 12-month high of $8.00.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $52.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.33 million. Clarus had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 2.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Clarus will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Clarus

Clarus Corporation, formerly Black Diamond, Inc, through its ownership of Black Diamond Equipment, Ltd., is engaged in designing, manufacturing and marketing of active outdoor performance equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

