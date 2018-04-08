Zacks: CounterPath Co. (CPAH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

CounterPath Co. (NASDAQ:CPAH) (TSE:CCV) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $4.49 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned CounterPath an industry rank of 85 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CPAH. Zacks Investment Research lowered CounterPath from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. ValuEngine lowered CounterPath from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st.

In other CounterPath news, Director Steven Bruk purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.67 per share, with a total value of $73,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,234.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 154,000 shares of company stock worth $603,630 over the last three months. 38.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CPAH traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.61. 8,327 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,679. CounterPath has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $7.30.

About CounterPath

CounterPath Corporation designs, develops, markets, and sells software applications and related services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's software applications and related services enable enterprises and telecommunication service providers to deliver voice, video, and messaging and collaboration functionality over their Internet protocol and based networks.

