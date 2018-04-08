Zacks: First Connecticut Bancorp (FBNK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

First Connecticut Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNK) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. First Connecticut Bancorp’s rating score has improved by 33.3% in the last 90 days as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $28.88 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.41 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned First Connecticut Bancorp an industry rank of 173 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FBNK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Connecticut Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Jaffray upgraded shares of First Connecticut Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Connecticut Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 3rd.

In other First Connecticut Bancorp news, Director Kenneth F. Burns sold 1,000 shares of First Connecticut Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total value of $25,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,370 shares of company stock worth $34,381. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in First Connecticut Bancorp by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,089,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,484,000 after acquiring an additional 66,431 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Connecticut Bancorp by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 433,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,602,000 after acquiring an additional 43,142 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Connecticut Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,078,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of First Connecticut Bancorp by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 136,614 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after acquiring an additional 36,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of First Connecticut Bancorp by 161.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 54,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 33,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Connecticut Bancorp stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.35. 14,272 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,823. The firm has a market cap of $405.04, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. First Connecticut Bancorp has a twelve month low of $23.25 and a twelve month high of $28.50.

First Connecticut Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $23.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.89 million. First Connecticut Bancorp had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 7.82%. equities research analysts predict that First Connecticut Bancorp will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from First Connecticut Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. First Connecticut Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

About First Connecticut Bancorp

First Connecticut Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Farmington Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers various deposit instruments, including checking, savings, money market savings, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as fixed-rate time deposits.

