Adverum Biotechnologies (ADVM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, “Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. is a gene therapy company. The Company discovers and develops novel medicines for patients living with rare diseases. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc, formerly known as Avalanche Biotechnologies Inc., is headquartered in Menlo Park, California. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ADVM. BidaskClub cut shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 10th. Chardan Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray assumed coverage on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Adverum Biotechnologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.19.

ADVM traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 594,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,237. The company has a market capitalization of $303.96, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 3.65. Adverum Biotechnologies has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $8.59.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. Adverum Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 3,036.61% and a negative return on equity of 29.61%. The company had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter. research analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the third quarter valued at about $108,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 365.1% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 47,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 37,042 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 66,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 26,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.69% of the company’s stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, discovers and develops novel medicines for patients suffering from rare and ocular diseases. The company's pipeline includes product candidates, which are used for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (wAMD), alpha 1 antitrypsin deficiency (A1AT), and hereditary angioedema.

