Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 20th.

According to Zacks, “ASAHI KASEI CORPORATION, provides innovative solutions based in chemistry and materials science to a diverse range of markets including fibers, chemicals, consumer products, housing, construction, electronics, and health care. On October 1, 2003, all core operations were transferred to wholly owned constituent corporations as autonomous operating business units. Asahi Kasei Corporation, as the parent company, functions as a holding company for group operations. An Independent Businesses Group not included in the constituent corporations provides group services. “

AHKSY stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.00. The company had a trading volume of 17,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $18,696.87, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 0.13. Asahi Kasei has a one year low of $18.60 and a one year high of $27.61.

About Asahi Kasei

Asahi Kasei Corporation primarily manufactures, processes, and sells chemical products in Japan and internationally. The company offers caustic soda, chemical fertilizers, nitric acid, ammonia, acrylonitrile, methyl methacrylate, styrene, adipic acid, hexamethylene diamine, AH salt, propionitrile, sodium cyanide, methacrylonitrile, cyclohexyl methacrylate, cyclohexanol, cyclohexane, and cyclohexene; polymers and sheets; chemical intermediates; additives; membranes and systems; clads and anchors; optical and printing materials; electronic materials; polymers; synthetic rubber and elastomers; consumables; cleaners; and packaging products.

