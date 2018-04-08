Dominos Pizza UK & IRL (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Dominos Pizza UK & IRL (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, "Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Dominos Pizza. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Liechtenstein and Luxembourg. Domino's Pizza Group plc is headquartered in Milton Keynes, the United Kingdom. "

OTCMKTS:DPUKY remained flat at $$9.32 on Thursday. 4,931 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,782. Dominos Pizza UK & IRL has a 52-week low of $6.80 and a 52-week high of $10.45. The company has a market cap of $2,240.64, a PE ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 0.46.

About Dominos Pizza UK & IRL

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Dominos Pizza stores in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Luxembourg, and Liechtenstein. It also leases properties; and leases store equipment to franchisees. As of December 25, 2016, the company had 950 stores in the United Kingdom; and 16 stores in Switzerland.

