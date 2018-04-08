Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, “Matthews International Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and marketer principally of memorialization products & brand solutions. Memorialization products consist primarily of bronze memorials and other memorialization products, caskets and cremation equipment for the cemetery & funeral home industries. Brand solutions include graphics imaging products & services, marking products, & merchandising solutions. The Company’s products & services include cast bronze memorials & other memorialization products; caskets; cast & etched architectural products; cremation equipment & cremation- related products; mausoleums; brand management, printing plates, pre-press services, & imaging systems for the primary packaging & corrugated industries; marking equipment & consumables, & industrial automation products for identifying, tracking & conveying various consumer & industrial products, components & packaging containers; & merchandising display systems and marketing & design services. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MATW. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Matthews International in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Matthews International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wellington Shields upgraded shares of Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “gradually accumulate” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Matthews International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.67.

Shares of MATW opened at $50.20 on Thursday. Matthews International has a 52-week low of $48.75 and a 52-week high of $72.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,637.18, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.12.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Matthews International had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $369.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Matthews International will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Tunon Alvaro Garcia purchased 1,000 shares of Matthews International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.00 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert M. Marsh purchased 3,000 shares of Matthews International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,488.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MATW. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Matthews International by 2.2% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 55,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Matthews International during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Matthews International by 54.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 5,966 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Matthews International by 5.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 67,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Matthews International by 58.7% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Matthews International

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial products in the United States, Central and South America, Canada, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It operates through three segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand Solutions segment provides brand development, deployment, delivery, brand management, 3-D graphics renderings, pre-media graphics services, printing plates, gravure cylinders, steel bases, embossing tools, special purpose machinery, engineering assistance, print process assistance, print production management, digital asset management, content management, and package design services to brand owners and packaging manufacturers; and creative digital graphics services, as well as designs, engineers, manufactures, and executes merchandising and display systems.

