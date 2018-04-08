Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Netflix (NFLX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Netflix's shares have vastly outperformed the industry in the past year. The company’s efforts to attract viewers through investing in more regional programming is leading to robust addition of international subscribers. The company remains confident of adding more subscribers as the trend of binge viewing is catching up fast. Netflix now has 117.58 million subscribers globally. We believe continuing subscriber addition and expanding content portfolio are the key catalysts that will help Netflix to sustain growth going forward. Estimates have been stable lately ahead of the company’s Q1 earnings release. However, increasing market spends and higher investments on original/acquired content will continue to hurt profitability, at least in the near term. Rising competition is also a major concern. The company has mixed record of earnings surprises in recent quarters.”

Several other analysts have also recently commented on NFLX. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued an in-line rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $237.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Vetr cut shares of Netflix from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $212.23 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Netflix from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $224.00 target price on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $257.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $288.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $125,345.88, a P/E ratio of 231.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Netflix has a 1-year low of $138.66 and a 1-year high of $333.98.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The Internet television network reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 17.20%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. research analysts expect that Netflix will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 700 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.39, for a total transaction of $198,373.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,102.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director A George Battle sold 10,716 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.49, for a total transaction of $2,769,978.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,611.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 452,009 shares of company stock valued at $121,912,410. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 3,991 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,013 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 1,148.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,395 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 13,242 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 12,480 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc, an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.

