New Senior Investment Group (SNR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, “New Senior Investment Group Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on investing in senior housing properties across the United States. It operates in two reportable segments: Managed Properties and Triple Net Lease Properties. The Company’s managed portfolio includes assisted living, memory care and independent living properties. Its triple net lease portfolio includes assisted living, memory care, independent living and continuing care retirement communities. New Senior Investment Group Inc. is based in United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SNR. ValuEngine raised shares of New Senior Investment Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of New Senior Investment Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.31.

SNR traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 396,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,029. The company has a market capitalization of $667.05, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.62. New Senior Investment Group has a one year low of $6.77 and a one year high of $10.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. New Senior Investment Group had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $106.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. New Senior Investment Group’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that New Senior Investment Group will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 8th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 7th. New Senior Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.23%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in New Senior Investment Group by 6.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 5,817 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in New Senior Investment Group by 59.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 6,620 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 262,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after buying an additional 8,231 shares during the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd raised its position in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 23,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 8,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group in the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

About New Senior Investment Group

New Senior Investment Group Inc is a real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of primarily private pay senior housing properties located across the United States. The Company operates through two segments: Managed Properties and Triple Net Lease Properties. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a diversified portfolio of 152 primarily private pay senior housing properties located across 37 states.

