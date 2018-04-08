RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, “RYB Education, Inc. provides educational services primarily in China. It offer training in subjects and languages, teacher recruitment, guidance, innovative learning, development of children, rating systems, parents consulting and other services. The Company operates kindergarten and pre-schools. RYB Education, Inc. is based in BEIJING, China. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded RYB Education from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th.

Shares of NYSE RYB traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $17.58. The company had a trading volume of 121,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,368. RYB Education has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $31.80. The company has a market capitalization of $503.04 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in RYB Education in the third quarter valued at about $5,757,000. Athos Capital Ltd purchased a new position in RYB Education in the third quarter valued at about $428,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in RYB Education during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,151,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in RYB Education during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,688,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in RYB Education by 138.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. 5.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RYB Education Company Profile

RYB Education, Inc is engaged in providing early childhood education services in China. The Company develops various educational products and services, such as teaching aids, educational toys and at-home education products and services. The Company promotes and sells its self-developed and third party products and services through its franchisees and Hong Shan Enable Alliance participants for their further distribution and directly to number of families.The Company kindergarten offers preschool education to 2-6-year-old children.

