Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 28th.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher have outperformed the industry in a year's time. Arthur J. Gallagher’s inorganic story seems impressive with strategic buyouts, the pipeline remaining strong with about $300 million of revenues. The company remains focused on tapping opportunities in the U.K., Australia, New Zealand, Canada and the U.S. The company remains focused on enhancing productivity and quality that is part of its value creation strategy. A solid performance is leading to sufficient cash flows and helps the company deploy capital in shareholder-friendly moves. However, escalating expenses and weak commercial P&C rates pose concerns. With respect to quarterly results, Arthur J. Gallagher’s bottom line beat expectations, driven by solid organic growth, outstanding revenue improvement from the tuck-in mergers and acquisitions and a strong margin expansion.”

AJG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Friday, December 8th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Friday, January 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.80.

NYSE AJG opened at $67.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12,171.87, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.13. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 1 year low of $54.50 and a 1 year high of $72.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $354,484.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,931,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total transaction of $105,225.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 13,284 shares in the company, valued at $931,872.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,766 shares of company stock worth $1,501,938. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Invictus RG purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

