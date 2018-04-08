Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) to Hold

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, “Bankinter is in the financial services industry. They are a banking entity subject to the supervision of the Bank of Spain and the Spanish National Securities Market Commission. Their products range from: Current Accounts, Term Deposits, Investment Funds, Pension Plans, Model Portfolios,Insurance Credit and Debit Cards, Assets (Mortgage and pledged loans) and Deposits of Securities. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Bankinter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

BKNIY traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.06. 189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231. The company has a market cap of $8,988.66, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.39. Bankinter has a 52-week low of $8.83 and a 52-week high of $11.55.

Bankinter Company Profile

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services for individual and corporate customers, and small and medium-sized enterprises in Spain and internationally. The company offers private banking services, including various funds; personal and corporate banking services; retail banking services, including salary accounts; mortgages; and consumer finance services comprising credit cards and loans.

