National Instruments (NATI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, “National Instruments Corporation, or NI, is an American multinational company with international operation. It is a producer of automated test equipment and virtual instrumentation software. Common applications include data acquisition, instrument control and machine vision. National Instruments has equipped engineers and scientists with tools that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. NI’s graphical system design approach to engineering provides an integrated software and hardware platform that speeds the development of any system needing measurement and control. The company’s long-term vision and focus on improving society through its technology ensures the success of its customers, employees, suppliers and shareholders. “

NATI has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of National Instruments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of National Instruments from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.75.

Shares of NATI opened at $47.94 on Wednesday. National Instruments has a 52-week low of $31.78 and a 52-week high of $53.57. The firm has a market cap of $6,431.60, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.00 and a beta of 0.93.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. National Instruments had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $349.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that National Instruments will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other National Instruments news, CEO Alexander M. Davern sold 11,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.31, for a total transaction of $599,946.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,938 shares in the company, valued at $5,782,530.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey L. Kodosky sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total transaction of $74,224.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 369,271 shares in the company, valued at $17,130,481.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 868,066 shares of company stock worth $44,100,825 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NATI. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in National Instruments by 3,081.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,000,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,399 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Instruments by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,137,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,971,000 after buying an additional 584,819 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,739,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of National Instruments by 2.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,804,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $455,616,000 after buying an additional 262,578 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of National Instruments by 160.1% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 424,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,717,000 after buying an additional 261,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corporation (NI) designs, manufactures and sells systems to engineers and scientists. The Company offers a line of measurement, automation and control products. It offers products, technology and services, which include system design software, programming tools, application software, modular hardware products and related driver software, production test systems, NI education platform, software products for teaching and hardware products for teaching.

