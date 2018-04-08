Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, “Nikon’s growth blueprint is based on four initiatives — a merger & acquisition program, research & development program, human resource program and cost-reduction program. Nikon is bullish on its Healthcare business along with Industrial Metrology segment. Moreover, the company is undertaking initiatives to stabilize the financials of its core business areas, including Precision Equipment and Imaging Products, to drive growth. However, prolonged softness in the Semiconductor Lithography business and poor performance from Imaging Products and Precision Equipment units remain headwinds. Moreover, high R&D expenditure, restructuring costs and investments related to the medical business, are escalating the company’s operational costs, thus putting pressure on margins. Over the past year, Nikon’s shares have underperformed the industry average.”

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Nikon from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Nikon stock opened at $17.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7,069.50, a PE ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.55. Nikon has a 12 month low of $14.02 and a 12 month high of $21.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.04). Nikon had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. equities analysts predict that Nikon will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nikon

Nikon Corporation manufactures and sells optical instruments in Japan and internationally. It operates through Imaging Products Business, Precision Equipment Business, Healthcare Business, and Industrial Metrology and Others segments. The Imaging Products Business segment develops, manufacture, sells and service of digital cameras?interchangeable lens type, interchangeable lenses and compact digital cameras, and other products.

