One Liberty Properties (OLP) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, “ONE LIBERTY PROPERTIES, INC. is a real estate investment trust which invests primarily in improved, commercial real estate under long-term net lease. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley set a $25.00 price objective on shares of One Liberty Properties and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of One Liberty Properties from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.70.

Shares of NYSE OLP traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.62. 43,974 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,990. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.02, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.79. One Liberty Properties has a 1-year low of $21.02 and a 1-year high of $27.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. One Liberty Properties had a net margin of 31.81% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $19.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.31 million. equities research analysts anticipate that One Liberty Properties will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 26th. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.12%.

In related news, COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total transaction of $118,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 125,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,984,826.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in One Liberty Properties by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 7,452 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in One Liberty Properties by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 203,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,766,000 after buying an additional 12,612 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of One Liberty Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $730,000. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 107,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 28,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of One Liberty Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $338,000. 42.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About One Liberty Properties

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of industrial, retail (including furniture stores and supermarkets), restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties.

