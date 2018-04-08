TAL Education (TAL) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

TAL Education (NYSE:TAL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, “TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring service in China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry and biology. The Company delivers its tutoring services through small classes, personalized premium services i.e. one-on-one tutoring and online course offerings. Its extensive network consists of learning centers and service centers in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Tianjin and Wuhan, as well as the Company’s online platform. TAL Education Group is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TAL. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of TAL Education in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TAL Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.55.

TAL opened at $34.92 on Thursday. TAL Education has a one year low of $16.75 and a one year high of $41.75. The firm has a market cap of $17,242.16, a PE ratio of 158.73 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

TAL Education (NYSE:TAL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. TAL Education had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $433.27 million during the quarter. sell-side analysts forecast that TAL Education will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Martin Currie Ltd. raised its position in TAL Education by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of TAL Education by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of TAL Education by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TAL Education by 531.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TAL Education by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 130,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “TAL Education (TAL) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/zacks-investment-research-lowers-tal-education-group-tal-to-sell-updated.html.

TAL Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

