ContraFect Corp (CFRX) to Post FY2018 Earnings of ($0.34) Per Share, Zacks Investment Research Forecasts

ContraFect Corp (NASDAQ:CFRX) – Equities researchers at Zacks Investment Research lifted their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of ContraFect in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 21st, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zacks Investment Research analyst D. Bautz now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.34) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.41). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for ContraFect’s FY2019 earnings at ($0.36) EPS.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04.

Shares of CFRX stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.59. The company had a trading volume of 53,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,517. ContraFect has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $2.31. The firm has a market cap of $118.59, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of -0.57.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ContraFect in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of ContraFect by 167.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 116,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 72,732 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in ContraFect by 156.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 194,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 118,700 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ContraFect during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,886,000. Finally, Fosun International Ltd bought a new stake in ContraFect during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,435,000. Institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

ContraFect Company Profile

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that completed Phase 1 human clinical trials for the treatment of Staph aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible Staph aureus; and CF-404, a combination of human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza.

