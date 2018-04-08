Chef’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Chef’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 22nd. The brokerage presently has a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.15% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Chefs’ Warehouse Holdings, LLC is a distributor of specialty food products in the United States. The Company is focused on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and/or operate restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools and specialty food stores. Its product portfolio includes artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, hormone-free protein, truffles, caviar, and chocolate. It also offers cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour. Chefs’ Warehouse Holdings, LLC is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CHEF. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Chef’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Chef’s Warehouse in a report on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.60.

Shares of CHEF stock traded down $0.70 on Thursday, hitting $23.50. 170,233 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,586. The company has a market capitalization of $692.10, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.41, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.85. Chef’s Warehouse has a 52 week low of $11.85 and a 52 week high of $25.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Chef’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Chef’s Warehouse had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $357.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.95 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Chef’s Warehouse’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Chef’s Warehouse will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chef’s Warehouse news, General Counsel Alexandros Aldous sold 9,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $227,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Chef’s Warehouse by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,995,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,914,000 after purchasing an additional 200,639 shares during the period. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Chef’s Warehouse by 11.4% during the third quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 1,704,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,892,000 after buying an additional 174,876 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Chef’s Warehouse by 14.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,155,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,304,000 after buying an additional 146,794 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chef’s Warehouse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,850,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chef’s Warehouse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,832,000. 90.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chef's Warehouse

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 48,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

