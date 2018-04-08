eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research currently has $17.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “eHealth, Inc. is the parent company of eHealthInsurance, the leading online source of health insurance for individuals, families and small businesses. eHealthInsurance presents complex health insurance information in an objective, user-friendly format, enabling the research, analysis, comparison and purchase of health insurance products that best meet consumers’ needs. eHealth and eHealthInsurance.com are registered trademarks of eHealthInsurance Services, Inc. eHealth, Inc. and its technology was responsible for the nation’s first Internet-based sale of a health insurance policy. The Company is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EHTH. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of eHealth in a report on Monday, December 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of eHealth from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet cut shares of eHealth from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of eHealth from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of eHealth in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.67.

Shares of eHealth stock opened at $15.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.16, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 1.70. eHealth has a 52-week low of $10.41 and a 52-week high of $28.59.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $38.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.50 million. eHealth had a negative net margin of 14.74% and a negative return on equity of 27.04%. sell-side analysts predict that eHealth will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eHealth by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,117,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,790,000 after purchasing an additional 77,966 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of eHealth by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,558,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,078,000 after purchasing an additional 221,291 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of eHealth by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 909,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,800,000 after purchasing an additional 31,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of eHealth by 5.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 400,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,521,000 after purchasing an additional 20,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eversept Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of eHealth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,707,000. 91.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private online health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

