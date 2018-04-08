Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, March 22nd. The brokerage presently has a $8.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Fortescue Metals Group Ltd is engaged in the exploration and mining of iron ore properties. Its properties primarily include the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mine sites and the Solomon project located in Pilbara, Western Australia. Fortescue Metals Group Ltd is based in East Perth, Australia. “

Fortescue Metals Group stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.60. The stock had a trading volume of 68,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,157. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Fortescue Metals Group has a 52 week low of $6.52 and a 52 week high of $9.69.

About Fortescue Metals Group

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It owns and operates the Chichester Hub that consists of the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester Ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail and Kings Valley mines located in the Hamersley Ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

