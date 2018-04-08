Zacks: Izea Inc (IZEA) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Izea Inc (NASDAQ:IZEA) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus target price of $8.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Izea an industry rank of 166 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Izea from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IZEA traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.34. 91,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,288. Izea has a 12 month low of $1.37 and a 12 month high of $7.85.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IZEA. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Izea during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Izea during the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Izea during the fourth quarter worth approximately $421,000. Institutional investors own 23.55% of the company’s stock.

Izea Company Profile

IZEA, Inc (IZEA) operates online marketplaces that facilitate transactions between brands and influential content creators. These creators produce and distribute text, videos and photos on behalf of brands through Websites, blogs and social media channels. Its technology enables transactions to be completed at scale through the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics and payment processing.

