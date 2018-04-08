Zacks: Neenah (NP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Neenah (NYSE:NP) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price target of $80.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.97 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Neenah an industry rank of 43 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Neenah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Shares of NP stock traded down $1.60 on Wednesday, hitting $78.30. The stock had a trading volume of 90,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,855. The stock has a market cap of $1,348.95, a PE ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.29. Neenah has a twelve month low of $72.35 and a twelve month high of $95.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $244.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.85 million. Neenah had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. analysts expect that Neenah will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from Neenah’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Neenah’s dividend payout ratio is 34.97%.

Neenah declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 29th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Julie Schertell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total transaction of $157,420.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,281.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy S. Lucas sold 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $118,073.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,374,298.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,440 shares of company stock worth $1,158,197 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NP. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its position in shares of Neenah by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 20,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neenah during the 3rd quarter worth $379,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Neenah by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Neenah by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of Neenah by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neenah Company Profile

Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. The company's Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes to manufacturers; and coated lightweight abrasive paper for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

