Zacks: Northwest Pipe (NWPX) Given $26.00 Consensus Price Target by Analysts

Shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price target of $26.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.15) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Northwest Pipe an industry rank of 197 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NWPX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northwest Pipe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Northwest Pipe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Pipe in a research note on Friday, March 2nd.

Shares of NWPX stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.30. The company had a trading volume of 44,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,085. Northwest Pipe has a twelve month low of $12.41 and a twelve month high of $21.36. The firm has a market cap of $168.22, a P/E ratio of -26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.22.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.09. Northwest Pipe had a negative return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $35.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.00 million. research analysts expect that Northwest Pipe will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NWPX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 26,137.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 9,148 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Northwest Pipe in the second quarter valued at about $166,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Northwest Pipe in the fourth quarter valued at about $167,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Northwest Pipe in the third quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 153.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,871 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northwest Pipe Company Profile

Northwest Pipe Company is a manufacturer of engineered steel pipe water systems. The Company produces steel pipeline systems for use in drinking water infrastructure, and has approximately eight manufacturing facilities, located in Portland, Oregon; Denver, Colorado; Adelanto, California; Parkersburg, West Virginia; Saginaw, Texas; St.

