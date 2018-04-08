Zacks: Scpharmaceuticals Inc (SCPH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Scpharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SCPH) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus target price of $23.33 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.51) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Scpharmaceuticals an industry rank of 183 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research firms have commented on SCPH. Jefferies Group began coverage on shares of Scpharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Scpharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scpharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of Scpharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Scpharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,555. The company has a market cap of $204.26 and a PE ratio of -1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 24.12 and a quick ratio of 24.12. Scpharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $10.72 and a twelve month high of $18.17.

Scpharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.27). equities research analysts anticipate that Scpharmaceuticals will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bain Capital Public Equity Management LLC bought a new stake in Scpharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $1,291,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in Scpharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $1,996,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Scpharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in Scpharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $1,500,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Scpharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $462,000. 44.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WARNING: “Zacks: Scpharmaceuticals Inc (SCPH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/zacks-scpharmaceuticals-inc-scph-receives-average-recommendation-of-strong-buy-from-brokerages.html.

Scpharmaceuticals Company Profile

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company's under development products are for heart failure and infectious diseases that include Furoscix for the treatment of worsening or decompensated heart failure outside of the inpatient setting.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Scpharmaceuticals (SCPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Scpharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scpharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.