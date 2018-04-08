Zacks: Town Sports International Holdings (CLUB) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Town Sports International Holdings (NASDAQ:CLUB) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $8.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.07) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Town Sports International an industry rank of 82 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research firms recently commented on CLUB. ValuEngine upgraded Town Sports International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Town Sports International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.50 price objective (up previously from $7.50) on shares of Town Sports International in a research report on Friday, March 2nd.

CLUB traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.45. 118,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,815. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.49. Town Sports International has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $8.50. The company has a market cap of $229.88, a P/E ratio of -49.71 and a beta of 2.69.

Town Sports International (NASDAQ:CLUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $105.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.64 million. research analysts anticipate that Town Sports International will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Carolyn Spatafora sold 12,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total transaction of $94,673.29. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 202,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,388.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,483 shares of company stock worth $147,494. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Town Sports International in the third quarter valued at about $105,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Town Sports International by 3,416.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 17,081 shares in the last quarter. AXA purchased a new position in Town Sports International during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Town Sports International during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Town Sports International by 1.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. 56.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Town Sports International Company Profile

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates fitness clubs in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. The company's clubs offer special purpose rooms for group fitness classes; and other exercise programs, as well as accommodate cardiovascular and strength-training equipment.

