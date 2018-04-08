Insider Selling: Zayo Group Holdings (ZAYO) CEO Sells 63,054 Shares of Stock

Zayo Group Holdings (NYSE:ZAYO) CEO Daniel Caruso sold 63,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $2,238,417.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,769,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,809,227. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Daniel Caruso also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 3rd, Daniel Caruso sold 3,380 shares of Zayo Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total transaction of $120,260.40.

On Monday, March 19th, Daniel Caruso sold 189,409 shares of Zayo Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total transaction of $6,769,477.66.

On Monday, March 12th, Daniel Caruso sold 26,332 shares of Zayo Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $992,716.40.

On Monday, February 26th, Daniel Caruso sold 133,888 shares of Zayo Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $4,819,968.00.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Daniel Caruso sold 119,352 shares of Zayo Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $4,499,570.40.

On Thursday, February 8th, Daniel Caruso sold 17,950 shares of Zayo Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total transaction of $677,792.00.

On Wednesday, January 17th, Daniel Caruso sold 123,738 shares of Zayo Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total transaction of $4,553,558.40.

On Friday, January 12th, Daniel Caruso sold 12,500 shares of Zayo Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $458,750.00.

On Monday, January 8th, Daniel Caruso sold 87,741 shares of Zayo Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $3,163,063.05.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Daniel Caruso sold 17,723 shares of Zayo Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.39, for a total transaction of $644,939.97.

Shares of NYSE ZAYO opened at $36.28 on Friday. Zayo Group Holdings has a 52-week low of $29.73 and a 52-week high of $37.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $9,041.94, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.70, a P/E/G ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.10. Zayo Group had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $653.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.79 million. equities analysts forecast that Zayo Group Holdings will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZAYO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zayo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zayo Group in a report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Zayo Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Zayo Group to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Zayo Group in a report on Friday, January 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.70.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zayo Group by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,094,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $445,095,000 after purchasing an additional 900,414 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion boosted its stake in shares of Zayo Group by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 5,196,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,870,000 after purchasing an additional 328,486 shares during the period. Jana Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zayo Group by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 4,175,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,775 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Zayo Group by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,415,000 after purchasing an additional 950,000 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Zayo Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,401,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,360,000 after buying an additional 21,744 shares during the period. 87.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zayo Group

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other.

