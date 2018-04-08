Zayo Group (ZAYO) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media coverage about Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Zayo Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the technology company an impact score of 45.9020156469944 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of ZAYO traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.28. 2,298,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,435,246. The stock has a market cap of $8,999.76, a PE ratio of 90.70, a P/E/G ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.53. Zayo Group has a 1-year low of $29.73 and a 1-year high of $37.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. Zayo Group had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $653.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.79 million. research analysts anticipate that Zayo Group will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zayo Group in a report on Friday, February 9th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Zayo Group to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Zayo Group in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zayo Group in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Zayo Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zayo Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.70.

In other news, CEO Daniel Caruso sold 87,741 shares of Zayo Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $3,163,063.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,383,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,026,436.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard W. Connor sold 1,037 shares of Zayo Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $35,258.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 148,383 shares in the company, valued at $5,045,022. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,469,505 shares of company stock worth $202,110,633. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Zayo Group Company Profile

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other.

