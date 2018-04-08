Zero Trading 34.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. Zero has a market capitalization of $1.31 million and $5,998.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Zero has traded 34.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zero coin can now be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00006922 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.21 or 0.00597912 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.31 or 0.02611090 BTC.

ZenCash (ZEN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.96 or 0.00353743 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00063839 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00129962 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00198588 BTC.

Zero Profile

ZER is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 2,684,820 coins. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency. The official website for Zero is zero-currency.com.

Buying and Selling Zero

Zero can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not possible to buy Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.