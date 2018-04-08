Zeusshield (ZSC) Price Tops $0.0119 on Top Exchanges

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. One Zeusshield token can now be bought for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000168 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, HitBTC, C-CEX and Bit-Z. Zeusshield has a total market capitalization of $13.80 million and approximately $46,213.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zeusshield has traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007023 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002924 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.84 or 0.00676543 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014748 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014145 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00174133 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00036840 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00049706 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Zeusshield Token Profile

Zeusshield was first traded on July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,163,670,765 tokens. The official website for Zeusshield is zsc.io. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeusshield is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide insurance services aiming to have a different business model compared to the traditional model used by insurance companies. Zeusshield Coin (ZSC) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to establish an insurance capital pool, in order to, improve the cash flows from insurance contracts. “

Buying and Selling Zeusshield

Zeusshield can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, HitBTC, Bit-Z and Gate.io. It is not possible to purchase Zeusshield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeusshield must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zeusshield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

